Falkirk confirm signing of attacker Ross MacIver from Alloa Athletic

Falkirk have announced the signing of Ross Maciver on a permanent deal, with the ex-Motherwell and Partick Thistle striker joining once his contract expires next month with Alloa Athletic.
By Ben Kearney
Published 25th May 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:43 BST

The 24-year-old becomes John McGlynn’s second summer signing with fellow attacker Alfredo Agyeman also joining the club on a pre-contract.

MacIver was a mainstay in the Wasps team over the League One campaign as they secured a promotion play-off spot, going out to Hamilton Accies at the semi-final stage.

He made 46 appearances in total for Brian Rice’s team, scoring on six occasions and grabbing five assists.

Ross MacIver has signed with Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)Ross MacIver has signed with Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)
Ross MacIver has signed with Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)
Bairns boss McGlynn said of his new signing: “Ross is someone who I’ve been keeping an eye on for a good few years, from Ross County to Motherwell, to Partick Thistle, and more recently Alloa who we’ve competed against in the league.

"He’s got the profile that we’re looking for; he’s got a good physique, he’s physically strong, very good in the air and brings others into play.

“We believe we can get more goals out of him so there’s room for development there. He comes to us at a great age and has built up a good amount of experience with a lot of first team games under his belt.

"He’s hungry and looking to do well, not just to play in League One but to advance higher to the Championship, Premiership, even down in England.

Ross MacIver was a mainstay for the Wasps last season (Photo: SNS Group)Ross MacIver was a mainstay for the Wasps last season (Photo: SNS Group)
Ross MacIver was a mainstay for the Wasps last season (Photo: SNS Group)

"We’re looking forward to working with Ross to kick him on and kick the club on. It’s a win-win”

