Falkirk confirm CEO Craig Campbell's exit from the Bairns

Falkirk chief executive Craig Campbell has left the club.

The club and Foundation boss had been under fire from fans over recent months over the performance of the Bairns and criticising his stewardship.

Campbell was also in charge of Falkirk's Community Foundation

A statement from Martin Ritchie on behalf of the club board confirmed his much rumoured exit and highlighted his contributions to the south stand bar and gym, the new east side pitch and Woodlands Games Hall redevelopment.

Mr Ritchie's statement read: "Falkirk FC can confirm that Chief Executive, Craig Campbell, has left the club with immediate effect.

"During an exceptionally disappointing season, Craig, as Chief Executive, became the target of the fans’ frustrations. Following a prolonged period of public verbal and online abuse, some of which reached very personal levels, and some of a threatening nature, Craig has taken the decision to leave his post for the sake of both himself and his family.

"Whilst we understand supporter frustrations at results on the pitch, it is extremely disappointing that a member of staff has been subjected to such abuse from a minority of fans.

A review and masterplan proposed closing the club's Academy in December 2017.

"We would like to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time with the club and wish him the very best for the future.

"Craig made a major contribution to the club including bringing in £1.5million of investment which created the South Stand Gym and Behind the Goals bar and community area, the Woodlands Games Hall and pitch, and the new pitch development currently ongoing at east side of the Falkirk Stadium."

Mr Campbell was unveiled by former chairman Doug Henderson in March 2016 and began combining his role at the helm of Falkirk Community Foundation with a similar position at the Bairns that June.

However he came under fire from fans over a decision to close the club's highly-rated Academy under a masterplan entitled 'Towards The Premiership' following a review of the club.

Formwer chairman Margaret Lang and Craig campbell

A dispute over use of the club's trademark with other supporters also soured relations, especially when it was revealed the club's rights to the logo had lapsed.

Struggles on the field and relegation to League One provoked more ire towards the leaders at the club and has resulted in chairman Margaret Lang resigning her position but remaining as a director, and now Mr Campbell's departure.