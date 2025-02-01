Falkirk condemn alleged racist abuse of Livingston player during Championship clash

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 31: A general stadium view before a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Livingston at The Falkirk Stadium, on January 31, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland, (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Falkirk have condemned an incident of alleged racist abuse aimed at an opposition player during Friday night’s William Hill Championship clash with Livingston.

The club were made aware of the comments directed at Lions’ defender Michael Nottingham on social media platform X during the match – which finished 2-1 to David Martindale’s side.

Falkirk posted on X that they would ensure the “strongest possible action is taken” working in conjunction with the West Lothian outfit.

"Falkirk FC strongly condemns the racist abuse directed at a Livingston player in a social media post following tonight’s match.” a club spokesperson said.

“Racism has no place in football or society, and we will work with Livingston FC to ensure the strongest possible action is taken.”

Livingston said they were "saddened and angered” by the alleged racist abuse aimed at the 35-year-old centre-back.

“The club are aware, saddened and angered at racially aggravated posts aimed at a member of our first team squad this evening,” they said.

“The club will be investigating and pushing for the strongest punishment possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We are aware of concerns raised about social media comments surrounding the Falkirk vs Livingston football match on Friday, 31 January, 2025. Whilst no complaints have been made to Police Scotland at this time, we will engage with both clubs to establish the circumstances.”