Falkirk complete new back four with Michael Doyle signing

Michael Doyle turned down offers from England and Queen of the South to sign for Ray McKinnon's Falkirk today.

The right-sided defender completes the Bairns backline base, following the capture of Mark Durnan earlier today and yesterday's signing of goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

Mark Durnan's deal was announced earlier today. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Falkirk had already extended left-back Paul Dixon's contract and signed Gregor Buchanan from Morton.

Doyle was in demand but opted for the Bairns' bid for League One and has agreed a two-year contract.

He met his new team-mates earlier today at training in Stirling before finalising his deal.

The Bairns have trialists with them for the early stages of pre-season and a striker has also been training with Ray McKinnon yet to recruit an out-and-out forward.

It's a new look squad for the Bairns made up of well-known established names. Picture: Michael Gillen

As well as his defenders he has signed Michael Tidser, Morgaro Gomis, Charlie Telfer to compete with Ian McShane for midfield places while Aidan Connolly and January signing Ross MacLean provide the wide options.

Youngster Cieran Dunne's contract also ran out at the end of last season, but the midfielder has also been spotted at the pre-season camp this week.