Falkirk come from behind to beat Motherwell in Scottish Premiership as Scott Arfield nets winner

Scott Arfield completes Falkirk turnaround as Bairns beat Motherwell to go eighth in Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk visited Fir Park on Saturday to face Motherwell in what their first match against the Steelmen in over 15 years buoyed by a great performance last time against Rangers before the international break.

But the hosts – who have impressed with their free-flowing football this term – took control of the first half from the very start, with the majority of the play happening in the Falkirk half.

Man United loanee Ethan Williams was searching to give Falkirk an early lead by breaking through the home team, but was dispossessed on entering the area.

Motherwell however were the team on top and Ibrahim Said scored in the 17th minute, but his goal was called off after a VAR check concluded that there was a foul in the build up leading to the goal.

Falkirk couldn’t take advantage of that call and the hosts would earn the opening goal five minutes late through a strike from Tawanda Maswanhise. The Zimbabwe international curled his attempt into the top left corner, leaving Scott Bain with little chance of saving it.

John McGlynn’s side struggled to get back into it before half time, with a chance from Kyrell Wilson firing over the bar. Motherwell kept their one goal lead until the half time whistle, and the teams headed back inside.

Bairns bounce back after break

Falkirk came out for the second half having made a defensive change, replacing Port Vale loanee Sam Hart – who was making his first start – with Filip Lissah.

It looked like the Bairns might struggle again in the second half, but Calvin Miller came through to deliver an equaliser for the Bairns on 57 minutes. After a VAR check regarding offside, the goal stood.

And Falkirk were quick to use their momentum and Ross MacIver looked at a second goal, but his attempt was blocked by Calum Ward and put out for a corner.

With ten minutes to go, the substitutes were Falkirk’s saviours. A cross from Alfredo Agyeman was headed in Brian Graham’s direction before falling to Scott Arfield. His right foot sent the ball flying past Calum Ward, giving Falkirk a turnaround lead.

Despite Motherwell throwing everything they had at Falkirk in the additional seven minutes of play, they couldn’t find the goal they were looking for and Falkirk left Fir Park with three more points to put them into eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Falkirk return to home action next Saturday as they look to face Dundee.

Team info: Motherwell 1-2 Falkirk

MOTHERWELL: Calum Ward, Lucas Fadinger, Paul McGinn (C.), Tawanda Maswanhise, Elliot Watt, Elijah Just, Johnny Koutroumbis, Emmanuel Longelo, Stephen Welsh, Callum Hendry, Ibrahim Said.

BENCH: Aston Oxborough, Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Gordon, Tom Sparrow, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Andy Halliday, Esapa Osong, Oscar Priestman, Regan Charles-Cook.

MANAGER: Jens Berthel Askou.

FALKIRK: Scott Bain, Keelan Adams, Liam Henderson, Brad Spencer (C.), Ross MacIver, Lewis Neilson, Dylan Tait, Kyrell Wilson (sub Henry Cartwright), Ethan Williams (sub Alfredo Agyeman), Calvin Miller, Sam Hart (sub Filip Lissah).

BENCH: Nicky Hogarth, Brian Graham, Gary Oliver, Connor Allan, Scott Arfield, Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

MANAGER: John McGlynn.

REFEREE: Steven McLean.

ATTENDANCE: 7473