Falkirk close to appointing Raith boss John McGlynn as next head coach

Raith boss John McGlynn is set to leave the Stark's Park club to join Falkirk (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Ex-Rangers star Kenny Miller has been in interim charge of the side since the departure of Martin Rennie, and the Daily Record reports that the Stark’s Park manager is set to accept an offer from the Bairns hierarchy and reject a new deal at the Championship club.

Speaking to the Herald, Miller said that he ‘will probably not be here next season’ and that it is unlikely he’d be considered for the top job.

After the 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park this weekend, Falkirk fell to a sixth place finish in League 1 – in what was one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

Earlier in the campaign, he led his side to a 2-1 win against the Bairns in the Scottish Cup

Now, they are set on bringing in an experienced head coach to guide them to promotion.

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray has also been chased by the Bairns board, but it looks like they now have their eyes set on McGlynn.

The 60-year-old, has also had spells in charge of Livingston and Hearts and has led Raith up from League 1 to the Championship in his time in Fife.

He’s come under fire for his handling of the David Goodwillie transfer saga, but outwith that has has a solid track record in building an entertaining, winning side.