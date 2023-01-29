Falkirk close gap on top of table with capital gain

Gary Oliver celebrating after putting Falkirk 1-0 up at FC Edinburgh's Meadowbank Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Dave Johnston)

The Bairns, with 41 points from 21 games, are now just five points behind the Fifers, held to a 1-1 draw at second-bottom Clyde at the weekend, and they’re also three points clear of their hosts after starting the game above them only on goal difference.

Goals from Gary Oliver on 51 minutes and Callumn Morrison six minutes later past ex-Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch earned all three points for manager John McGlynn’s side in Edinburgh, though Ouzy See netted what turned out to be a consolation effort for their hosts on 74 minutes.

“All wins are big,” McGlynn told Falkirk TV after the game. “We’d come to the team sitting in joint second place with us on the same points and we were away from home and they made it really difficult for us.

FC Edinburgh goalkeeper Robbie Mutch saving a shot by Falkirk's Brad McKay on Saturday (Photo: Dave Johnston)

“We had a lot of the ball in the first half and we were trying to get that final connection.

“We got round them a few times. We just couldn’t get the ball to go in the back of the net.

“It wasn’t like it was chance after chance but we were getting opportunities to get in good positions.

“We were a bit slow and not really picking the right pass to get through them to get the actual one that was going to be a goal.

Callumn Morrison celebrating with team-mates after scoring Falkirk's second goal at FC Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo: Dave Johnston)

“It was decision-making. Some of the time we were forcing it, some of the time we weren’t quick enough.

“We weren’t getting that combination but, lo and behold, we did it properly in the second half with regards to our goal. We broke very quickly and we got a great ball in early and Gary got his head to it and it was a glancing header into the far corner.

“It was a great goal. I’m delighted for Gary because again he was linking our play all over the place and did very, very well. All he needed was a goal.

“It was a great start to the second half and on 57 minutes it was 2-0 and I thought we’d go on and win convincingly but Edinburgh are absolutely no mugs and they got a goal back and it gave them a little bit of belief and confidence.

“We had opportunities to score a third and probably even a fourth but it didn’t quite materialise.”

