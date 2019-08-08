Falkirk clinch signing of Hearts winger

Falkirk have signed Hearts winger Lewis Moore on a loan deal until January, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who has made 16 first-team appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, was on loan at Forfar Athletic last season and scored three goals in 33 games to help the Loons to second in League One.

And he's hoping to go one better with the Bairns this time around.

Moore told Falkirk TV: "In the last few days it has come about very quickly. [Hearts first team coach] Jon Daly told me about it and I spoke to Andy Irvine who was here last year and he had nothing but good to say about the club, so I didn't really think twice and I think this is a place I will develop well.

"We finiished second last season and I played 29 times, some of the games were physical and I think I'm in a team which will be attacking. That will benefit me and hopefully we finish in number one not two this year.

"I would say these leagues are harder than the top league. I don't know what it is maybe the big brutes in the team but it should be good."

Falkirk boss McKinnon told the Falkirk Herald: " He's a good player, young, fast, great attitude played a lot of games in Hearts’ first team and he’ll give us that nice balance down that side that we’re looking for.”