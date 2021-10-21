Gary Holt spoke at the supporters Q&A session held on Tuesday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen

Supporters were also introduced to US-based investors Phil and Carrie Rawlins at the Macdoanld Inchyra Hotel in Polmont on Tuesday night as they’re visiting the club for the first time in person this week now Covid-19 restrictions permit.

The club’s recruitment of players over recent years was one of the biggest bones of contention among those present, with sporting director Gary Holt admitting it had been shambles - pointing out that over a three-year period, the club had seen 65 players come through the door, with 63 later departing.

This stark figure was used as an example of how the club had to change their model, with Holt explaining what they are doing to fix the systems in place.

The ex-Bairns boss said: “We are trying to bring the age of the squad down. The reason we are giving longer deals to players is to try and have saleable assets further down the line.”

He also revealed the club tried to sign Declan McManus and Scott Robinson in the summer, but both signed for other clubs offering at least double the amount of the Bairns current highest paid player.

Chairman Gary Deans made clear the reason Holt was appointed was to bring a “football-minded” person into the decision making process.

He said: “The way we conducted our business before was completely wrong. We didn’t have a football minded individual making the final call.”

The role of the club’s sporting director has been contentious issue for the majority of the supporters since Holt replaced Alan Gow, and the 48-year-old refuted claims he has anything to do with team selection.