Falkirk CEO Jamie Swinney confirms club have no plans to sell attacking trio to Hamilton Accies after 'planted story' surfaces
Lanarkshire Live Sport detailed earlier this week that the attacking triumvirate were wanted by the ambitious New Douglas Park side this month as part of a stunning move that would open up the title race, with John McGlynn’s men currently nine points ahead at the top.
But that has since been shot down by Swinney, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to put the Bairns’ supporters minds at ease. He said when asked about the transfer rumour: “Just a planted story in a newspaper, don’t pay it any notice. The club has no intention to sell any player to any club this window.”
Lanarkshire Live Sport reported that John Rankin’s team made an initial approach for the trio last week that was quickly rejected, but that it would not deter the South Lanarkshire side from their pursuit of all three players this January window.
Eleven goal Morrison has already opened contract talks with the Bairns but McGlynn did reveal to the Falkirk Herald that he wouldn’t be “naive” about his chances of retaining the star winger, who is also attracting Premiership and English interest.
Agyeman, 23, is also out of contract this summer while Miller, who netted twice last time out, is tied down for another season, although he is said to have a clause in his contract that could ‘open the door’ for Accies during the off-season.