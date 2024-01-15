Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney has quashed claims that League One title rivals Hamilton Accies’ reported transfer swoop for Bairns trio Calvin Miller, Alfredo Agyeman and Callumn Morrison is something that the club would entertain.

Falkirk CEO Jamie Swinney rebuffed claims that Hamilton Accies could possibly sign three Falkirk players this month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Lanarkshire Live Sport detailed earlier this week that the attacking triumvirate were wanted by the ambitious New Douglas Park side this month as part of a stunning move that would open up the title race, with John McGlynn’s men currently nine points ahead at the top.

But that has since been shot down by Swinney, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to put the Bairns’ supporters minds at ease. He said when asked about the transfer rumour: “Just a planted story in a newspaper, don’t pay it any notice. The club has no intention to sell any player to any club this window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanarkshire Live Sport reported that John Rankin’s team made an initial approach for the trio last week that was quickly rejected, but that it would not deter the South Lanarkshire side from their pursuit of all three players this January window.

Eleven goal Morrison has already opened contract talks with the Bairns but McGlynn did reveal to the Falkirk Herald that he wouldn’t be “naive” about his chances of retaining the star winger, who is also attracting Premiership and English interest.