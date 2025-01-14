Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson on the need for a Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers

11-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen's Park FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 22. Darragh O'Connor 24 and Coll Donaldson 6 at the end of the game.

Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson says it all about getting back to winning ways this weekend in the Scottish Cup after two successive league stalemates.

The Bairns host fellow William Hill Championship side Raith Rovers in the fourth round of this year’s competition after back-to-back draws against Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic.

And defender Donaldson, 29, is also hoping to go on a cup run this season after exiting last season in the third round at the hands of League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose.

“In my first year here, we had a great run,” he said. “Then last year, obviously, we had a disappointment down at Bonnyrigg.

“And I think cup runs and having that sort of winning mentality is only a good thing.

"You want to win every week and we'll be no different. It will be a difficult task for us.

"They've got a new manager and their game was cancelled last, so they've had an extra week of preparation.

“It will be a difficult game, but one that we'll go in confident and hopefully progress through to the next round because the cup's a great competition and it's obviously a really important one for the club.

“We need to get back on winning terms now and that's really the only thing that'll keep fans happy at the end of the day is us winning games.”

Donaldson made his first league start last Saturday since the 2-0 away win at Airdrieonians back in September, keeping a clean sheet, and he revealed that it was only a “small consolation” due to not picking up the three points.

He said: “It was nice to be back out there with the guys. As a footballer, that's what you get paid to do.

"After spending a good couple of months up in the gym and working with sports scientists and physios and things like that, it's a wee reward at the end of that to start and finish the game.

"But it’s obviously a small consolation that I'm back playing and starting.

"You don't really look at these things when you don't pick up maximum points. It was a difficult start to the season for me.

"I rushed back for the start of the league season, played the first five or six games and then big Luke (Graham) came in and formed a really good partnership with Hendo (Liam Henderson). Luke was outstanding for us.

"Obviously, he's gone back to Dundee now, so it was time for someone else to step up. It coincided that that was good timing for me in terms of my timeline.

"That was what we'd looked at with the manager (John McGlynn) and the sports scientist, with the possibility of Luke going back in January.”

Falkirk’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Raith Rovers kicks-off at noon on Sunday and is being shown live by Premier Sports.