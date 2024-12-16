Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson on Ayr United defeat and Luke Graham appeal hopes

Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson will be delighted if team-mate Luke Graham is free to face Hamilton Accies this weekend – even if that means he stays on the bench.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dundee loanee, who has impressed in the Bairns’ backline, was sent off during the 5-2 defeat at Ayr United last Saturday for a last-man handball.

And that ordering off by referee David Dickinson has subsequently been appealed by Falkirk – who find out later this week if Graham’s red card is rescinded or downgraded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No part of me wanted to come into a team in those circumstances, I’d be quite happy to sit on the bench for weeks if we are winning games,” Donaldson told the Falkirk Herald after coming on as a substitute to fill in at centre-back.

“Luke Graham has been absolutely outstanding and he’s got a big future ahead of him.

"That moment won’t define him as a footballer or his future career. I didn’t see the incident so I can’t say either way.

"That’s part of being a footballer as well, you need to bide your time. I’d rather not play if we are winning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the defeat at Somerset Park, which cut the gap at the top of the table to five points, he added: “Regardless for the circumstances, we are always going to be disappointed with any defeat.

“Going down to ten men after eight minutes wasn’t part of the plan. But when that does happen you have to react, be ready to come on.

“We held it at 1-0 for 15/20 minutes and scored another goal; if we could’ve just saw it out to half time and sorted a plan with the manager then it would have been easier.

“We are bitterly disappointed with the defeat. Losing two goals from corners isn’t down to having ten men, you just need to defend your box properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a tough period for Donaldson, 29, who played his minutes on Saturday since the Premier Sports Cup clash against Celtic back in September.

But the defender feels he is finally at the end of his injury issues.

“I’ve had a groin issue and hopefully that’s me coming out of it now and feeling strong,” he said.

“I’ve almost had to do a pre season within the season, I didn’t do one in the summer.

"I’m still trying to get that match sharpness, there’s no substitute for playing games."