Falkirk captain Buchanan will be front and centre when he leads Bairns into latest Scottish Cup adventure with Hearts

He watched from afar as the Bairns played their biggest Scottish Cup game in recent memory, and stood on the sidelines for their memorable win at Brockville.

But on Saturday Falkirk captain Gregor Buchanan is hoping he is leading the League One Bairns into another memorable match to add to club folklore with a win over Premiership side Hearts.

The defender has missed just one match this season. Picture: Michael Gillen

The defender grew up in the town and as a Falkirk fan, and walked to Brockville to watched Collin Samuel strike a first-half hat-trick that stunned Hearts in 2003.

“Because Brockville was in the centre of town it was easy to get to from everywhere," the 29-year-old explained. "So it was a walk along the road for myself and it was cheap as chips as well, so it was perfect. I just used to go to the games with my pals.

"I would have been 13 and remember being at the Hope Street end and in the singing section. It was a mad day in terms of the scoreline and the boy Collin Samuel got all the credit.

“Were we 4-0 up at half-time? That was something else and some day for the club - a mad state of affairs.

The 29-year-old is captain of his hometown team after being released as a youngster. Picture: Michael Gillen

“When the club eventually got promoted Brockville was bouncing on the final day. But up to that point that Hearts game was the best day I ever had at Brockville.

“The great thing about it was no-one really saw it coming. It was a good Hearts team, they had a lot of really good players, so it was mad to be 4-0 up at half-time - you don’t get that very often. I’ll take it on Saturday, though!"

Buchanan has missed just one match this season, rested for the 6-0 drubbing of Forfar ahead of the Scottish Cup replay with Arbroath to set-up tomorrow's glamour tie live on BBC Scotland. And he's glad he won't be missing another big day after watching the town go into Scottish Cup frenzy in 2015 -- then flying away to Florida for the final.

He added: "When the draw is made it’s one of those where you have to fancy your chances.

The Bairns last reached the final in 2015 when boss David McCracken was captain. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

“But over the last couple of weeks they have made some really good signings. We’re going to have to be absolutely at it on the day to get anything out of it. But it’s one of those games we’re looking forward to.

“Falkirk has done well over the past ten years, they have had good runs, that’s something we’d like to do as well. I was actually on holiday in Florida when they last reached the final but we managed to watch it in a bar there. It wasn’t that easy to find but the good thing about the Scottish Cup final is it’s always on somewhere. It’s a worldwide thing.

"It's a game to look forward to and hopefully build on. A run in the Scottish Cup, anyone in football will tell you, is big for any club.

"We took a wee knock on Saturday not winning the game, but that’s us 13 games unbeaten now. We have to try and keep that momentum going now."