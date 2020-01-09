Falkirk can prepare for Peterhead properly thanks to Bairns Business Club

Falkirk players will avoid a long trip on matchday 21 of the Ladbrokes League One schedule - by heading north to Peterhead tonight.

The Bairns will get a good night's sleep ahead of their clash at Balmoor -- funded by club fundraising supporters group from the Falkirk business community.

The Bairns Business Club was launched in 2015 when McCracken was Bairns captain

It's much appreciated by one of the current Bairns managers David McCracken who has spoken at previous breakfast meetings of the networking group.

The boss said: "At teams higher up it’s a given that anything more than a couple of hours travel it’s an overnight stay but sometimes clubs lower down the leagues are not able to do it as much so it is great that we are in a position, thanks to some assistance, to be able to do that. It helps us to prepare properly.

"We are going up the night before and we’re fortunate in that because one of our big sponsors, the Bairns business club, is helping out with that and that’s great. We want to prepare as best we can."

Nothing is being left to chance, as it hasn't been since McCracken and co-boss Lee Miller took over and set about a careful and fullsome preparation to restore the Bairns' Championship status.

And McCracken is particularly aware of tomorrow's opponents having left Jim McInally's coaching team to take up his place back at The Falkirk Stadium.

"I know a lot about Peterhead," he added. "They are a good team and keen on keeping the ball and possession football. "

"They’ve got players to hurt us so we need to take care as we did on Saturday [against Dumbarton] and then implement the stuff we have been working on.

"Last week was the most positive we have been in terms of trying to implement what we want from the team. A few things we’d been working on the past few weeks came together and we saw some aspects from the training ground on the pitch."

To learn more about the Bairns Business Club - a networking opportunity for local business


