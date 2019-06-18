Falkirk bring in Senegal international midfielder Morgaro Gomis

Former Dundee United, Birmingham City and Hearts man Morgaro Gomis is Ray McKinnon's fifth summer signing.

Following yesterday's news of Paul Dixon's contract extension and three new faces of Gregor Buchanan, Michael Tidser and Aidan Connolly arriving last week, the experienced Gomis has now been added.

Gomis came up against the Bairns in his time with Hearts in the SPFL Championship

The midfielder has more than 130 Scottish Premiership games to his name and also spent time in England's second tier with Birmingham City.

READ MORE: Will Vaulks' £2m deal to Cardiff to benefit Bairns

He has signed up for the Bairns' tilt at the League One title having made his breakthrough at this level with Cowdenbeath in 2006 before being snapped up by the Tannadice giants. Unlike the other four summer signatures Gomis has never worked under Ray McKinnon previously.

READ MORE: Former assistant speaks out on Academy closure

Gomis has signed a one-year deal with the Bairns. Picture: Scott Louden.

He began his career in England with Windsor and Eton before a move to the Conference South Lewes propelled him into the Scottish league system.

READ MORE: Jordan McGhee and Tommy Robson leave Falkirk

Though born in France and Montpellier-trained he qualifies for Senegal's international team through his parents and was capped in 2009.

The Bairns return for pre-season on Thursday and are unliekly to be finished in their recruitment drive with one more signing, at least, in the pipeline for today.