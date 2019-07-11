Falkirk boss says striker situation “isn’t ideal”

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon admits the strikers’ situation at the club heading into their Betfred Cup opener with Livingston on Saturday “is not ideal”.

In the last week the Bairns have signed Conor Sammon, who was released from Hearts, and have given Denny Johnstone a short-term deal as he battles back from a troublesome knee injury.

And with no other main strikers on the books at present, McKinnon will be forced into playing the pair.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I think the two strikers are maybe two weeks away which is not ideal, but they will get more game time on Saturday. Hopefully we will go out there and put on a good performance like we did against Brechin.

“The rest of the main bunch of the squad are ok, but our two main strikers are a wee bit behind, so they will play Saturday but they are not 100 per cent fit.

“It’s tough when you’re trying to build a squad from where we were. We only started with a few bodies so you have to build it really quickly. We can’t play any trialists – that’s going against us but it is what it is and we just have to accept it.

“We want to get to the next stage of it so we will be given it everything we can.”