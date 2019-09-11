Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon concerned by goal drought

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has admitted the recent scoring blanks against Clyde, Airdrieonians and Raith Rovers is a concern ahead of their meeting with Forfar Athletic.



The Bairns have failed to find the net in their last three outings and in over four hours of football.

Subtract the goals from the 6-0 thrashing of Dumbarton and they have only scored two in four league games.

McKinnon conceded that is something that needs to be addressed.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “The lack of goals has been a concern.

“The games are not wide open for us. Players have to work extremely hard to break teams down.

“That’s why I think the first goal is really important and in recent games we have gifted that and made it difficult for ourselves.

“I think the players now realise it’s really important to get on the front foot and get at teams right from the start."

The Bairns are not short of firepower up front having signed Conor Sammon, Denny Johnstone, Dec McManus (on loan from Ross County), Louis Londridge and now former Dundalk striker David McMillan.

McKinnon said: "We're delighted to have David on board.

"He's got goals at Champions League level. I'm glad he is here. We need all our strikers hungry and to be pushed and I think David will do that. I'm hoping he will be available for Saturday.

"It's important that we have competition for places up front.

"We know how teams set up against us. David certainly brings a different goal threat for us, scores a lot of goals with his head and gets on the end of things."

Falkirk head into the meeting with Forfar on Saturday in fourth, three points behind leaders East Fife.