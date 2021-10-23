Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin wants squad to build on positive performance

Paul Sheerin says his side can happy with their performance. Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk had numerous one-on-one opportunities but a mixture of poor finishing and heroics from Blue Toon goalkeeper Brett Long meant they had to settle for a point.

Ben Hall, Craig McGuffie and Paul Dixon all came into the side with Mackenzie Lemon, Brad McKay and Aidan Keena all dropping to the bench.

Sheerin was pleased with his team's reaction after a ‘really difficult’ week.

“There is that underlying frustration that we didn’t take opportunities but performance wise I am delighted.“We looked more structured and solid within our shape. The way everyone took on board what we spoke about during the week was great.

“The players had a proper heart to heart and it did hurt, because there were a lot of home truths. What we said to them after the Airdrie match they have acted on well.”

He added:

“The conditions were a bit wild and I don’t think it benefited any team.

“We actually created better chances against the wind than the times we had it.

“When it is not going well it is always going to be a bit harder to hear voices on the pitch. They stood up today and we had leaders all over the park.”

On Charlie Telfer’s performance in a more advanced role, he said:

“It was a wee tweak in the middle and I thought he did very well. He did exactly what I hoped he would.

“We wanted more impetus in forward areas and he brought that to our play. We were a little more direct at points and it helped.”

The 0-0 draw still irked the head coach.

“We didn’t score, which is frustrating because I thought we did everything else right today. At the end it was a little hectic as we went for a winner - it would have been a deserved three points had we scored.