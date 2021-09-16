Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin urging players to work together to end three-game losing streak against Dumbarton this weekend

Falkirk head coach Paul Sheerin watching his side being beaten 2-0 by Alloa Athletic at the weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“The honeymoon’s well and truly over. That’s three defeats in a row,” he told Falkirk TV after that defeat.

“I think we’ve played well in games we’ve lost. I thought there were plenty of positives against Kilmarnock last week and plenty of positives against Queen’s Park the week before that. Going away today, there’s not a lot we can take from that.

“I’ve real concern about the fact that nobody really takes the game by the scruff of the neck and is demanding of others.

“That’s a real frustration because of all the work we’ve done to make sure we’re in it together and stick together and I felt, as a team, we were a million miles away from what we’ve been, so it’s frustrating, really, really frustrating.

“I’m really angry with the performance but we’ll sort it out. We’ll get our heads together. We’ll talk and we’ll do all we can to make sure we get back to winning ways as quick as we can.

“They need to just go and give me something that suggests we’re going to get out of the hole. We all have bad days, there’s no getting away from it, so stay in the game, make sure you’re only 1-0 down and when Dixon gets his chance at the end or Keena gets his chance at the end, you come away with a 1-1.

“We wouldn’t have been worth that, but we should give ourselves that opportunity.