Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin reveals that defensive duo will miss Peterhead game this Saturday

Paul Sheerin thinks his side can cope with injuries to defensive duo (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Despite the duo’s absence, Sheerin told the Falkirk Herald that he doesn’t feel it will leave his troops light at the back due to the number of talented defenders at the club.

"Gary Miller went in there last week and I thought was excellent,” he said.

"He performed really well. We’ve got Cammy (Williamson) likewise who I thought was excellent for his full debut. Cammy coming from the trials we had at the academy and doing as well as he did.

"And Leon McCann comes back into contention. Mackenzie Lemon is getting fitter and fitter and looking better and better again is just a young boy and it may be a bit early for him.

"In terms of numbers and strength in that department it’s not as bad as you probably think.

"The young boys coming into the team have impressed me more than I thought they would with the greatest of respect to them.

"They are very much still development players and have loads of room to develop. But in terms of their work day in, day out, they’ve given themselves every opportunity to help with our squad. I’m more than happy to put them into the team.”

Striker Calumn Morrison will likely be a key man for the Bairns again.

Sheerin said: “Calumn’s been excellent. As good as he’s been he’s not the only one in forward areas, I think we’re pretty exciting and pretty energetic.”

In terms of taking on Peterhead this Saturday, Sheerin said: “Jim (Peterhead manager McInally) is obviously so experienced in terms of setting up his teams and getting the best out of his group of players and he’s done it time and time again for a number of seasons now.