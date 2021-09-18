Brad McKay returns for Falkirk against Dumbarton (pic: Michael Gillen)

Brad McKay comes in at the back with Ben Hall dropping to the bench while Samuel Ompreon replaces Seb Ross.

There's a place on the bench for Declan McDaid, signed earlier in the day on loan from Dundee, while Ryan Williamson makes a long-awaited return to the squad.

Three former Bairns – Ryan McGeever, ex-skipper Gregor Buchanan and Joe McKee – feature in the visitors’ line-up.

Falkirk: Mutch, Dixon, Miller, Ruth, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Ompreon, Telfer, McKay. Subs: Martin, R Williamson, Hall, Krasniqi, Ross, Keena, McDaid.

Dumbarton: Ramsbottom, Lynch, McGeever, Buchanan, Boyle, Carswell, Pignatiello, Duthie, McKee, Wilson, Orsi.Subs: O'Neil, Geggan, Stokes, Muir, McKnight, Schiavone, Hopkirk.