Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin makes one change for visit of Queen's Park
Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin has made one change for his side clash with potential promotion rivals Queen's Park at the Falkirk Stadium.
Midfielder Steven Hetherington returns to the starting line-up with Craig McGuffie dropping out - otherwise Sheerin goes with the same side that beat Clyde 3-0 last week.
Falkirk: Mutch, Dixon, Hall, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, Nesbitt, McCann, Ross, Keena, Telfer.
The match is an intriguing battle between the sides sitting second and third in the cinch League 1 table with both unbeaten so far, as are the division’s leaders Montrose.
The visitors field no fewer than four former Bairns in their starting eleven – skipper Michael Doyle, Tommy Robson, Lewis Moore and Louis Longridge – with two more, back-up keeper Calum Ferrie and striker Bob McHugh on the bench.
Queen’s Park: Muir, Doyle, Morrison, Kilday, Robson, Thomson, Gillespie, Moore, Brown, Longridge, Murray. Subs: Ferrie, Lyon, McHugh, Yeats, Biggar, Fox, Smith.