Falkirk manager Paul Sheerin has made just one change from the side which beat Clyde last week

Midfielder Steven Hetherington returns to the starting line-up with Craig McGuffie dropping out - otherwise Sheerin goes with the same side that beat Clyde 3-0 last week.

Falkirk: Mutch, Dixon, Hall, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, Nesbitt, McCann, Ross, Keena, Telfer.

The match is an intriguing battle between the sides sitting second and third in the cinch League 1 table with both unbeaten so far, as are the division’s leaders Montrose.

The visitors field no fewer than four former Bairns in their starting eleven – skipper Michael Doyle, Tommy Robson, Lewis Moore and Louis Longridge – with two more, back-up keeper Calum Ferrie and striker Bob McHugh on the bench.