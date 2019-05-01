Falkirk boss McKinnon focused on Ross County, not Alloa or Ayr

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon will be focused purely on the Bairns gaining a win on Saturday – regardless of what’s happening in Ayr.

The club’s SPFL Championship survival rests on the outcome at Westfield, and on Alloa’s visit to Somerset Park.

McKinnon won’t be given updates from the west-coast game – which will be meaningless if the Bairns DON’T defeat league champions Ross County.

The boss admitted: “That’s not something I’ll be thinking about. If you start doing that, you’ll get sidetracked.

“I need to stay focused on winning the game and making sure we’ve got a strategy to do that.

“The last thing we want to do is throw nine strikers up because of something happening elsewhere and we end up getting beat anyway.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll know what is happening from the crowd at the game.

“There are no grey areas and we need to focus on exactly what we need to do.

“I’m not going to try to play mind games, but there probably is a little bit of pressure on them too. It’s a big game for Alloa. Ayr United are wanting to finish third, there is a lot of money at stake for them.

“The bottom line is we need to win. If we can win the game then the pressure is on Alloa to take something down there. And I think that is a tough game for them, I really do.

“We’ll just go for it. It’ll be tough with the champions coming here. Hopefully our group are really motivated to make sure we win it.”