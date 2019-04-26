Falkirk boss McKinnon: Dundee United test will be a mental challenge

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon hopes his experienced players will draw on their past to earn a positive result at Tannadice tomorrow.

Paul Dixon was relegated from the top division with United in 2016, playing alongside Bairns team-mate Paul Paton.

The Bairns boss hopes they, and others with similar experiences of basement battles, can look back on those times and use them to avoid a repeat with Falkirk's SPFL Championship - because it's all about mentality now.

Relegation would be confirmed on Tayside in the case of a Bairns defeat combined with points for Queen of the South tonight, and Alloa tomorrow.

For McKinnon it is about how the players "tune into what is possible" for the final two games of the season.

He said: "I hope that the experienced boys who have had moments in their career in this situation can help the other players out. This is a mental thing now. It’s not about fitness or anything like that.

"It’s about showing togetherness and making sure we are pulling in the right direction for the right reasons. It’s all about what’s going on in their heads and getting them tuned into what is possible.

"We’ve got a great away record this season and we’ll go up there giving everything and believing that we can get the result. There are six points still to play for and we’ll try to get all six. The players won’t stop fighting.

"We have no choice but dust ourselves down and make sure we are ready to go again on Saturday. I can guarantee they’ll be up for it."

Davis Keillor-Dunn returns to the fold having been suspended against Morton. William Edjenguele misses out due to the terms of his loan deal.