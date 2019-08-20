Falkirk boss McKinnon dedicates Montrose win to Stephanie, who died, aged 22

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon paid tribute to club volunteer Stephanie Kerr, who tragically died last week aged just 22.

Stephanie was a member of the matchday team at the club along with her father Ian.

The club and fans remembering Stephanie Kerr 22 with one minute applause before the game. Stephanie died earlier in the week. (picture: Michael Gillen)

A minute’s applause was held before the game in her memory on Saturday in the match against Montrose.

Falkirk boss McKinnon dedicated the win to Stephanie.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s a really tough time for the family. We’re absolutely delighted to get the victory on Saturday for her.

“She’s a massive part of the club. It’s so sad, she’s been in here a volunteer for so long.

“She was here consistently every Saturday for games.

“It’s a massive blow and we’re absolutely devastated for her family, Ian, who we know really well as well, so our hearts go out to them.”

On the minute’s applause, McKinnon said: “The fans were fantastic and she richly deserved the minute’s applause.

“So sad, so young and it puts everything into perspective for everybody.

“It’s important that you try and enjoy your life the best you can, work as hard as you can but you’ve got to enjoy it because life is very unexpected.

“We’re all devastated for her.”