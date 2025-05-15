Falkirk boss John McGlynn up against Celtic, Hibs and Dons gaffers for writers' award
The 63-year-old is joined on the prestigious nominees list alongside Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin and Hibs head coach David Gray.
McGlynn was named PFA Scotland manager of the year at their recent awards ceremony after being voted as the country’s top boss for the second year running by his peers in the dugout.
He beat Northern Irishman Rodgers and Easter Road hero Gray to that prize – winning the award for a record-breaking third time.
Falkirk secured the Scottish Championship title on the final night of the season, capping off a sensational season under McGlynn’s stewardship.
After winning the Scottish League One title as invincibles, the current crop swiftly swept aside their second-tier opponents and led at the top throughout the campaign.
The former Raith Rovers manager was appointed three years ago and has turned around the Bairns’ fortunes. After finishing sixth in League One the previous season with the club at rock bottom - the popular coach has now managed two league titles, a Scottish Cup semi-final appearance and countless wins over higher-league opposition in cup competitions.
The winner will be formally presented with the trophy for William Hill SFWA Manager of the Year at Sunday’s annual’s awards dinner in Glasgow. SFWA members casted their vote earlier this month.