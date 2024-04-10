Falkirk boss John McGlynn thrilled as he and winger Callumn Morrison win respective monthly SPFL awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns sealed the third tier title against Montrose to round off the month, and that came in the form of a stunning 7-1 win at Links Park – with the team having scored 19 goals in their five outings while only conceding five.

After losing a late leveller at Annan Athletic at home in a 1-1 draw, McGlynn’s men secured three away wins on the spin (Cove Rangers, Stirling Albion and Queen of the South).

They then defeated Edinburgh City 4-1 at home to all-but seal a Championship place before winning the title without kicking a ball after Hamilton Accies dropped points before the Montrose match kicked off.

Falkirk duo John McGlynn and Callumn Morrison have both picked up the monthly SPFL cinch League One awards (Pictures by Ian Sneddon)

“March has been a special month for us, we have taken 16 points from a possible 18, we’ve scored 19 goals and conceded 5, and we’ve secured the cinch League 1 title, so it really was an amazing month for us,” McGlynn said.

“I am delighted to accept the award and would like to congratulate the players, backroom staff, directors, volunteers, fans, and everyone involved at the football club. It speaks volumes for the job that everyone has done here that we have managed to secure the league title in the month of March.

"It is great to get the rewards now for months and months of hard work from everyone involved.”

