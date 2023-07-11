Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals his budget 'can't spread any further' as he goes for quality of quantity

The Bairns begin the competitive season next Tuesday night against The Spartans in Group B of the Viaplay Cup – with McGlynn confirming for now the squad will consist of 19 first team players and five modern apprentices.

“We had a number of players who were on two-year contracts last year so we already had a nucleus of a squad in place which couldn't really be altered in any way,” he explained. “It was a case of bringing in the best players we could get for the money we had to spend.

“We now have a squad of 19 first team players and five modern apprentices. In all honesty we are one player short of what I had hoped to be at but the money hasn’t been able to spread out far enough to get to 20 players.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed that he is going with a 'tight' squad of 19 first team players aided by five modern apprentices (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“You could dilute the money in some way but then you are just downgrading on quality, and I would rather pick quality over quantity. The club is financially restricted.

“Having 19 first team players is tight, but what we do have is 19 quality football, first team players.

"The younger guys have come in and made an impact too. The signs are good.

“Against Bonnyrigg Rose we had the five modern apprentices on the pitch at the same time, that is great and it what Falkirk should be about.

Summer signings including Ross MacIver has boosted the Bairns ranks - but for now there won't be any further incomings (Photo: Michael Gillen)