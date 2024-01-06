Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals goalkeeper switch thinking as he likens ex-Celtic ace to the 'Duracell Bunny'
Englishman Long, 21, replaced Nicky Hogarth in net despite the latter having kept a clean sheet in his previous two League One outings. But McGlynn says it is all part of a masterplan to ensure both goalkeepers are afforded significant game time.
He told the Falkirk Herald after the 1-0 victory: “We have two really, really good goalkeepers. It has nothing to to do with Nicky (Hogarth) being out of form or anything like that. Anyone could have played in goal for us today. Sam (Long) has came up here from Lincoln City on loan and we don’t want him sitting on the bench the full time.
"Some of the games we could play without a goalkeeper. It is a difficult position to keep everyone happy. We are doing a little bit of rotation with them. It won’t be one game in and one game out. We know what we are doing with it. It was good for Sam (Long) to get back in today and it was a nice one to be invovled in.”
Meanwhile, the boss also praised winning goalscorer Aidan Nesbitt for his impact as the Bairns picked up three points, with the victory sealing a club record 24th match without defeat.
"He is like one of those batteries…,” he joked comparing the ex-Celtic youngster to the Duracell Bunny. “He just keeps going and going. He is all over the pitch. His enthusiasm for the game, his hunger for the game, and added to that is the fact that he has so much quality. I am delighted with Aidan (Nesbitt). He is the type of boy you want to have in your team.”