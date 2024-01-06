Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals goalkeeper switch thinking as he likens ex-Celtic ace to the 'Duracell Bunny'

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed why he brought Lincoln City loanee Sam Long back into the Bairns’ starting eleven against Queen of the South on Saturday.

06-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 19. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk goal Aidan Nesbitt 10.

Englishman Long, 21, replaced Nicky Hogarth in net despite the latter having kept a clean sheet in his previous two League One outings. But McGlynn says it is all part of a masterplan to ensure both goalkeepers are afforded significant game time.

He told the Falkirk Herald after the 1-0 victory: “We have two really, really good goalkeepers. It has nothing to to do with Nicky (Hogarth) being out of form or anything like that. Anyone could have played in goal for us today. Sam (Long) has came up here from Lincoln City on loan and we don’t want him sitting on the bench the full time.

"Some of the games we could play without a goalkeeper. It is a difficult position to keep everyone happy. We are doing a little bit of rotation with them. It won’t be one game in and one game out. We know what we are doing with it. It was good for Sam (Long) to get back in today and it was a nice one to be invovled in.”

22-08-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Stirling Albion FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 3. SPFL cinch League One. Sam Long 1 at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the boss also praised winning goalscorer Aidan Nesbitt for his impact as the Bairns picked up three points, with the victory sealing a club record 24th match without defeat.