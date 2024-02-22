Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals contract extensions for two players 'imminent'

20-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Montrose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 24. SPFL cinch League One. Jiohn McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has revealed that two contract extensions are likely to be confirmed over the next 48 hours as he continues to secure the Bairns’ key assets.

In recent times, stand-in captain Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson have signed new deals with the club, and two more Falkirk stars will join them in committing to the club over the coming days.

Leon McCann, Finn Yeats, Nicky Hogarth, Sean Mackie, Gary Oliver, Callumn Morrison and club captain Stephen McGinn are all currently out of contract come the season’s end, while December-signing Ryan Shanley has a year’s option on his deal.

"We’ve been very progressive in regards to that (new contracts) and you can see that with the likes of big Hendo (Liam Henderson) and Coll (Donaldson),” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “We’re doing very well with that. I think we’ll be in a place within the next 24 to 48 hours to have some breaking news regarding more re-signings. I’d be telling fans to keep an eye out.

"We’re continuing to look at things. We’re on the crest of a wave. We’re enjoying where we are at the moment and how things are going. We are continuing to keep our feet on the ground.

“If we continue to play the way we are playing then based everything that has happened so far this season – then that should be more than enough to see us through.”

The Bairns now travel to Fife this Saturday to take on mid-table Kelty Hearts, and despite having holding a 14 point lead at the top of League One, McGlynn says his side’s focus is very much on point.

“We’ve showed on Tuesday night that our focus is still razor sharp despite the cushion we now have and I need to see that again on Saturday against Kelty Hearts,” he said. “We choose to have the Montrose game straight after the Hamilton Accies match because we wanted that quick jump into another game.

“Kelty won’t be easy this weekend. They haven’t been getting the results they deserve. Even Stewart Petrie (Montrose boss) mentioned the other night that when their game against them last weekend went to 2-2, Kelty looked like the team who were going to go on and win it. He was very impressed by them.