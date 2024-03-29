Falkirk boss John McGlynn on what has 'riled him a little' and treating Montrose trip as just another three points

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says Saturday's potential League One title clincher against Montrose is just another three points for his side to collect (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The third tier trophy may even be sealed before the evening kick-off if second-placed Hamilton Accies slip up at home to relegation play-off threatened Queen of the South.

"We can only focus on the game,” he said. “If we don’t do that then are liable to come a cropper and not become champions.

“The message to the guys all week has been simple: blank out the noise and totally focus on what we have done all season long, the next match.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn is hoping that Liam Henderson, currently out injured, can cut down on his extravagant celebrations after matches (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We want to be relentless and press the ball high and make it difficult for them. Montrose are a good team and they won’t want us to be having a party.

“Stewart Petrie will have fired up and they are always a tricky opponent.

“I am not looking at anything else other than simply trying to win a game of football. Sorry for being boring!

“Of course we are looking ahead but none of that can come until the title is over the line.

“There was a lot of hype last weekend, and I get that this weekend is a little different with it in our hands, we want to win it on our own right.

“It is good that the game is on the television for our fans who can’t travel up to the game.”

The boss also confirmed that key man Liam Henderson is likely to miss out again after failing to shake off a calf issue.

And he admitted that he was left irked by his exuberant post-match celebrations after the Queen of the South win in Dumfries.

“We are a little bit stretched at the back with Liam (Henderson) now out injured. We don’t have too much cover,” McGlynn added.

“I don’t think he’ll make this weekend. That is a bow. Everyone else is fine from last Saturday.

“If the daft sod wouldn’t go bouncing up and down at five o’clock every weekend carrying a calf injury then that would help!

“He loves his celebrations but it is maybe at his expense. His personality is great but one thing you don’t want to do is bounce up and down.

“Hopping around doesn’t help your calves and he has been injured since then really (after the Queen of the South win).