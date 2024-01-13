John McGlynn says he’ll take blame for changing up the Falkirk team against Edinburgh City after watching his side claw back a late, late point from 2-0 down to keep the Bairns’ unbeaten League One record intact, just, as they drew 2-2 at Meadowbank.

13-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meadowbank Stadium. Edinburgh City FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 21. SPFL cinch League One.

In what was simply a crazy match in the capital from start to finish, the hosts, who currently sit bottom of the table on just ten points, found themselves two goals ahead during the first half when Callum Flatman and Alieu Faye both took advantage from set-pieces to score.

And then, after making five substitutions at the break, Falkirk finally got the goal that their play deserved when Calvin Miller slotted home from Ryan Shanley’s deft flick.

The Bairns pushed and pushed for an equaliser, hitting the bar three times, before Coll Donaldson went on to win a soft penalty in injury-time, with Miller converting from the spot to level the match with the final kick of the ball.

"We had to go back to what was working previously which is what we ended up on the pitch for the second half,” McGlynn said explaining his half-time changes. “I would have done more if I could, Callumn Morrison would have come on too but you can only make five substitutions.

“We had to go back to our shape that had been working previously and it worked. We got it back to 2-2 and we should have won the game really. But fair play to Edinburgh and Michael (McIndoe). He has a difficult job here.

“He has young players but that doesn't mean they are bad players. What you get with that is endeavour, enthusiasm, legs and mobility. They showed that they were right up for it. They were close to creating a bigger shock by winning the game.

“But our guys showed real mentality to keep on going. It is first class. The fans were excited, and that is fair enough because we scored a late goal, I have to thank them for sticking by us. After the equaliser we wanted to go for a winner but the referee blew the whistle straight away.”

On the match, he added: “Early on we were on top and we should have scored. We had chances. If we had gone in front then I think we go on to win the match fairly comfortably. But when you don’t do that then what happened can happen.

“From a corner kick the ball hits the bar and it hits the lad a yard from goal. It could have gone anywhere and it fell for them. Then we don’t defend a second ball from a free kick and they get the flick on with the lad standing on his own.

“We dominated the second half. Calvin Miller shows great composure for his goal and we are level. After that we bombarded the goal. The goalkeeper made a number of good saves.

“Coll (Donaldson) then shows some great trickery in the box and he gets brought down for a penalty. Calvin did well with a big penalty kick and he showed composure again.”

McGlynn also admitted that he has to shoulder the blame for his team dropping two points, saying that ‘every day is a school’, even for the SPFL’s oldest manager.

“We’ve got out of jail but we shouldn’t have been in that situation,” he said. “We had 25 shots at goal and they had two shots on target and scored twice. Of course, there is a little bit of frustration.

“We’ve kept our unbeaten run going which is good. But we have ultimately dropped two points which is disappointing. Lessons are to be learned - we changed the team, brought six in and changed the shape. I have to take responsibility for that, I am the manager.

“I believed in the players and I thought that they could have done better than they did in that first half.

“When it comes to a set-play, we are all defenders. It doesn’t matter what formation you are playing, if you are playing two or one up top. We need to defend the set-plays better.

“But we came here on the back of four clean sheets. Every day is a school day.”