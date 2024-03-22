Falkirk boss John McGlynn on possible League One title-clincher and his side's chances of invincibility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns, who are currently 17 points clear at the top of the third tier, can confirm league glory if they defeat the Citizens coupled with Hamilton Accies either losing or drawing their match at Cove Rangers.

And despite the possibility of his unbeaten Bairns becoming the first SPFL champions of the campaign, he says the approach heading into the game is the same as it was on day one of the campaign.

“The next game is always the most important one. We will treat this game like we did the first of the season,” he said. “We have spoken about it, although we don’t talk about it every single day. We have set standards all season.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has led his side to an unbeaten league campaign so far (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The opposition want to be the ones who end the run. We have to be ready for that. We see it happening more and more. Edinburgh will be the same.

"They haven’t been getting the results that they deserve. The younger guys they have will work that bit harder.

“We’ve got to 29 games, why would we not want to make it 36? You would need to be off your head not to want to do it, whether we can…?

“The consistency levels have been good, the performances have been good. But there could be a twist in the tail. It would be special. There’s no doubt about that.

“I have won two leagues already but if you go through a season without losing a game that would be special. And pressure is for tires!”

"We knew Falkirk was a sleeping giant. Myself and Paul (Smith) knew that if you could get it right – then you have a massive football club going in the right direction.

"The fans have backed us and we thank them immensely for what they have done this season.”

With promotion all-but over the line, McGlynn revealed that the current squad won’t look too different come the start of the next campaign, with continuity key.

“I don’t think we’ll have a lot of room for bringing in new faces, I don’t think the budget will stretch that far,” he admitted. “But we will have a lot of continuity. It is what it is. “We have an amazing dressing room, the guys all get on like a house on fire.

“I’m not daft, I know how it works in the Championship, I have been there long enough. But we have shown in our cup games we can compete with those sides.

“I understand it’s different week in, week out. You can get a couple of bad results and get in a rut. It would be nice to add more than I think we’ll be able to. But this is a good squad.