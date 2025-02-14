Falkirk boss John McGlynn on left-back position, Eamonn Brophy and crucial Ayr United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says restoring some ‘daylight at the top of the table’ would be beneficial for his title-chasing Bairns.

Second-placed Ayr United visit Westfield this Saturday just two points behind Falkirk with the table-topping clash a complete sell-out as the William Hill Championship title race heats up.

Speaking on what three points would mean to his side, McGlynn said: “I would rather have that physiological advantage than not have it. It would be a good game to win.

"There are still 12 games to go after this and 36 points to play for. Nothing will be decided this weekend.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“But we can get ourselves five points clear with Livingston heading down to Ayr next weekend. There are loads of twists and turns to come but some daylight would be nice.

“There is nothing between us and Ayr. We’ve won here and they won down there after Luke (Graham) was sent off, and we know what happened with that.

“We have potentially a sell-out of the full stadium in February which is probably unheard of. The match has clearly captured the fans’ imagination.

“The transfer window, bring Scotty (Arfield) back, we wanted to do something that was going to lift everyone. He is a hero coming back and I think it has already has an impact.”

Falkirk full-back Leon McCann celebrates his first goal of the season (Photo: Paul Byars/SNS Group)

The boss has a number of big calls to make for his team selection having went back to four-man backline for last weekend’s 5-2 over Partick Thistle.

Returning hero Arfield came in for Aidan Nesbitt while fellow returnee Luke Graham was a surprise inclusion at left-back, with natural full-backs Leon McCann and Sean Mackie on the bench.

McCann got his first goal of the season after coming on in the second half, and McGlynn admits it been difficult to juggle game-time with the likes of McCann, Mackie and Finn Yeats all deserving of more minutes.

“We have good conversations with individuals who are in that sort of scenario,” he said. “I had a good talk with Leon (McCann) and Sean (Mackie) last Friday.

“It is fair play. I continue to say to we are lucky with the good personalities and good characters we have here but that is also down to good recruitment.

“None of the guys are battering down my door, and that is because we have such good communication with them. I try to be first to it and talk to them.

“I am not daft, you have to look at it from a players’ point of view. They want to play. Sometimes I can’t come up with an answer – no-one is doing badly. We just have a great squad and I need to decisions.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn confirmed that Dundee United loanee Miller Thomson will be invovled in this Saturday’s matchday squad.

He also hopes to have Ross County loanee Eamonn Brophy back next week after the striker’s injury-hit start to his time with the Bairns.

A quad muscle issue fared up and forced the forward out having played 70 minutes on his debut against Queen’s Park previously.

McGlynn said: “Everyone is available from last weekend with the addition of Miller Thomson. He has trained with us all week.

“Eamonn (Brophy) was back on the pitch and he has made a little step up. He’s been with the physio and been in the gym.

“Hopefully he might be back in with squad next week and a little bit invovled for the Morton game next Friday night.

“Eamonn didn’t managed to get a goal against Queen Park but we have seen over the weekend just how well they can defend as a team, and they did that against us.

“He then got injured after that and he hasn’t been able to gain that match-time. He is one that needs to get up to speed.

“It will be great to get back him; someone with his experience up top working with Scott Arfield. Scott wants to play smart, clever combinations and Eammon is made for that.”