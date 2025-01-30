Falkirk boss John McGlynn on 'huge' Livingston clash, Callumn Morrison latest and new signing goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the January transfer deadline fast approaching, Falkirk boss John McGlynn is hopeful that the Bairns “might just be able to do something a little bit interesting” if Callumn Morrison does depart before Monday night’s deadline.

The frustrated winger, 25, has still trained with the squad but won’t be selected for any matchday squad at this time after his shock request to leave the club last week was leaked via the press.

Previously, McGlynn revealed that he expected Morrison to stay at Falkirk until the summer but that is now looking unlikely despite a lack of movement so far.

“We need to see what happens with Callumn and that might open up more money,” the boss said when asked about the Bairns’ final transfer window plans.

“Such is life at the moment, when we do have a couple of bob to do something with, and if Callumn moved on them we’d have a little bit more than a couple of bob, then we might just be able to do something a little bit interesting.

“But there is nothing definite. It is not definite that Callumn will go. Certainly until the window closes. He is on the transfer list.

“I’ve left the situation with Jamie (Swinney). Callumn has been in every day training fine.

"But we still feel that it would be best to get the final few days of the window over with.

“And we can assess if a club does come in then Callumn may get his wishes. If he goes then he goes with our blessings.

“Regardless, our squad is strong. Maybe having lost Michael (McKenna), and if we lose Callumn, then we should be bringing in one other.

“The guys have been playing so consistently well that I thought there would have been more interest in one or two.

“But that hasn’t come to fruition and I am very happy with that.”

Former Arbroath ace McKenna, 34, left Falkirk on Wednesday after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract after failing to win a spot in the starting eleven.

And McGlynn admitted that at his age, McKenna was doing the right thing by exploring other options where he can expect more game time.

He explained: “We weren’t opening the door for Michael (McKenna) to go. We’ve been having discussions with him regarding his situation.

“He hasn’t had enough game time. It is just one of those things. The team have been delivering performance after performance for a large spell of the season.

“And Michael found himself on the bench not getting many opportunities. At his age, he has to play football.”

McGlynn added: It was very amicable. He has been a model professional here. He’s gone into the reserve games for us and his attitude has been different class.

“He has worked his socks off in every match. In days gone by, I’ve seen guys go into games and not really commit themselves.

“Everyone knows how good Michael is and other clubs have been on the phone to him. The temptation to go and play, even although he was still enjoying it here, was too much.

“And I agree that he has to play football at his age. He goes with our blessings and we thank him very much for his professionalism.”

On Friday night’s William Hill Championship clash with third-placed Livingston, McGlynn admitted that the fixture was a “significant” on in the Bairns’ campaign.

They host the three teams below them on the spin in what could be a title-defining month for the League One invincibles.

“It is huge,” the boss said. “They are a good side. I watched them most recently against Airdrie in a midweek game and they had to play well to beat them.

“They got a good win last weekend against Hamilton and they scored a couple of early goals. We’ll need to be on our guard and at our best, there is no doubt about that.

“It is a significant game in the calendar. We haven’t beaten them before and they are sitting third. The gap isn’t so big now either, it is tight.

“We have to be at our best to come out on top. It would make a big difference if we could go out and win that game.

“We have to consider everything and we have done that all week. We are planned and prepared and ready to go.”

Ross County loanee Eamonn Brophy will once again miss out on Friday night with an injury while there are no new injuries for Falkirk to contend with after last weekend’s 2-0 win at Raith Rovers.