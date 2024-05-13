Falkirk boss John McGlynn named Glen's League One Manager of the Month for sixth time
Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named Glen’s League One Manager of the Month for April – having already been named top boss five times already throughout the title-winning campaign.
The Bairns, who secured an invincible league season, defeated Cove Rangers 5-1 at home and Hamilton Accies 2-0 away from home to start off the month in style.
They then showed their grit and determination to go unbeaten, edging out a 2-2 draw while down to ten men against Kelty Hearts before picking up another point against a resurgent Annan Athletic.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have been named Manager of the Month for April,” McGlynn said. “I would like to give a big thank you to the backroom staff, players, and everyone involved.
“April was another great month for us with 12 goals scored, 6 against, and 8 points. Everyone at the football club is delighted with our season, and it’s a really nice way to end the year.
“It’s been a tremendous effort all season from everyone at the club, and I would again like to thank everyone that has played their part. I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of Falkirk Football Club.”
Championship-bound Bairns rounded off their season on trophy day earlier this month against Alloa Athletic with a 2-2 draw to seal their invincible season. Falkirk finished the season on 90 points from 36 outings.
Meanwhile, striker Ryan Shanley penned a one-year contract extension last week to extend his Bairns stay after joining midway through the campaign from Edinburgh City.
On that move, McGlynn added: “I’m delighted to get Ryan signed. He’s not had much game time this season but we’ve been really impressed with what we’ve seen of him, especially in training, and we know there’s a player in there.
"He’s got a really good attitude and we do believe that with a good pre-season under his belt, there’s a good chance he’ll hit the ground running and will be an asset to us next season.
“He fits in very well with what we’re looking for. He’s really strong on both feet and I can see him scoring goals with the sharpness that a good pre-season will bring. It’s up to us now to try and get the best out of him and we look forward to doing so.”
