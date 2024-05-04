Falkirk boss John McGlynn hoping to hit 'crème de la crème' and seal unbeaten League One season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns come into the match against Alloa Athletic having not tasted defeat in their previous 35 third tier outings, and can become invincibles in front of a bumper home crowd this afternoon before being presented with the trophy.

“This would be the crème de la crème, the tops, to go unbeaten,” McGlynn said. “Hopefully we can do that, but even to go 35 games unbeaten would still be a great achievement.

“We want to do this, make absolutely no mistake about that. There will be no excuses. It is very seldom done, it’s not easy to do, even in League One.

“I have been in League One for a number of years with Raith and it is never an easy league to get out of. We have done exceptionally well, being so far ahead on points.

“You look at our goals for and against, the fact we’re leading the league by a good bit, we’re well ahead on every stat. So it would definitely be special.”

The boss added: “This is why we (assistant Paul Smith) came here. We nearly did it last year and that meant the recruitment last summer was massive. Thankfully we got it right, we got the players in to do the job we needed.

“And the dream was always to see the Falkirk Stadium full, either for the last game of the season or earlier. To see so many smiles on faces, to connect the team with the town again, that has been huge.