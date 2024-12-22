Falkirk boss John McGlynn hails 'bit of magic' from Callumn Morrison after Hamilton Accies win

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 21: Falkirk manager John McGlynn during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Hamilton Academical at The Falkirk Stadium, on December 21, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland, (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed Callumn Morrison for “producing a bit of magic” off the bench to earn the Bairns a crucial three points against Hamilton Accies.

The 25-year-old winger, who was last season’s top goalscorer at club, climbed off the bench to curl home a cracker with ten minutes remaining on Saturday to seal a 1-0 win – with that result seeing the Bairns go five points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table for Christmas.

"You want a sub to come on and make an impact and I am delighted for Callumn (Morrison),” McGlynn beamed. “He has that in his locker.

"He produced that bit of magic that we needed and we have all seen him do that so many times over the past couple of years.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 21: Falkirk's Callumn Morrison celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Hamilton Academical at The Falkirk Stadium, on December 21, 2024, in Falkirk, Scotland, (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It will help his confidence. He got a goal against East Kilbride but the form of the other players is keeping him out (the team). That is how we work.

"The guys who have come in have done the business and are flying. Ethan Ross, Alfie Agyeman and Calvin Miller are all on it.

"Sometimes in a game like that, when they are defending so well, you need something special and it was.”

Despite the narrow scoreline, Falkirk dominated for long spells, especially in the first half.

And McGlynn said he was full of belief that a goal was coming against a resolute Accies’ defensive display.

“We were in total control first half – the only thing that was missing was a goal,” the boss said. “We played really well and the performance was so good. Nicky (Hogarth) has had nothing to do and we they have some good defensive showings.

"Sean McGinty has come out of nowhere to block Ethan Ross’ shot. It was one way traffic.

“The message at half time was ‘let’s keep the pressure up because the goal has to come’ and they did eventually crack.

"It wasn’t as convincing but we thoroughly deserved to win the game.

"We dealt with corner kicks and what they did throw at us very well, and I am delighted with that after conceding two goals from corner kicks last weekend down at Ayr United. Defensively we were excellent.”