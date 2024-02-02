Falkirk boss John McGlynn 'excited' at prospect of facing 'good footballing team' TNS in SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final
The Bairns take on Cymru Premier champions TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy final four with a place in this year’s final on the line. Falkirk beat Championship Dundee United 4-2 in the quarter-finals after getting the better of second tier duo Ayr United and Queen’s Park in the earlier rounds.
And ahead of this semi-final match, McGlynn said of the Welsh side: “They are a mile clear in their league and have scored 77 goals while only conceding 14 times. They are a million miles ahead of the teams in their league. They have some very good players. They are very well coached too.
"Our opposition analyst saw them against Newtown and they impressed. They play through the phases. Brad Young was at Ayr United and is a busy striker. Declan McManus is well-known up here too of course.
“We aren’t the exact same, of course not, but there are a lot of similarities. They play an attractive style and the cross-border teams add something. I am really excited about the match – it looks like it will be a cracking footballing game where both teams will go out and attack.
"It should be a good one for the punter. It is unusual to play so late on a Saturday night, I’m sure people will fit in one of two more beers beforehand and we will have a big crowd.”
On the match, he added: “It is a semi-final and it is a chance to get to a national final and win something. We don’t want to leave anything on the pitch and we need to be competitive throughout. We want to make a quick start.”