Falkirk boss John McGlynn admits side 'didn't quite click' in Hamilton stalemate
The Bairns still sit top of the League 1 table on goal difference after the 0-0 draw, which saw Tom Lang and Liam Henderson go closest for the home side in front of the BBC television cameras.
"Maybe it was always going to the case that we cancelled each other out,” boss McGlynn said. “It certainly panned out that way. Neither goalkeeper really had serious trouble to deal with.
“I felt that we were the dominant team first half, we were certainly going towards the Hamilton goal more than they were going to ours. Maybe we should have scored from the set-piece (Tom Lang’s header from Coll Donaldson’s flick on) as it was the type of match that probably would have been won from that sort of moment.
“There was so much commitment and effort from both teams. In the second half, we didn’t look like scoring a goal in all honestly but we didn’t look like conceding one either. Our football didn’t quite flow and we didn’t quite click. They weren’t going to make it easy for us.
“We made wrong choices and we certainly weren’t at our best but we are still top of the league having taken 23 points out of 27 available which is good going. We are unbeaten in ten all competitions. There was no damage done.”
Having collected a fifth league clean sheet, McGlynn hailed his defence for once again impressing in tricky conditions, with Finn Yeats earning praise for his showing at right-back.
“He is a great competition,” the boss said. “He competed so well against two players who are talented and naturally want to come in the park on that right foot (Connor Murray and Jamie Barjonas) and he stuck in and dealt with them really well.
“He is always up and down the pitch and he has great energy levels. On the other side, Leon (McCann) put some good crosses into the box. The whole defence did well. The clean sheet is important. Middle to front was where we weren’t at our best.”