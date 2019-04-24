Falkirk boss hopes for a United front in Dundee

Ray McKinnon has called for togetherness ahead of Falkirk’s trip to Tannadice to meet Dundee United on Saturday.

Last weekend’s defeat to Morton ended in anger with the Bairns bottom of the league table and fans turning on the team, and the regime.

Now the boss is asking them to come together and back the Bairns on the pitch.

He said: “I don’t want to get drawn on anything to do with the board or anything like that. My job is to focus on the football and nothing else. We need togetherness right now – a united front.

“The nature of the defeat against Morton was a bit of a shock to the system. They have been fighting all season - every game. Saturday was probably the first time since January that we haven’t really been at our best.”

It has been suggested United will rest key players ahead of theit tilt at the play-offs, but that doesn’t mean Falkirk are in for an easy time.

McKinnon, a former United favourite on Tayside added: “They’ve probably got three teams up there to choose from. We we’ve had a look at their options and they have people like Morgaro Gomis, Fraser Fyvie, Sam Stanton. They have the sort of players to come in that will make it a tough game no matter what.

“However, this is all about us now. We need that fire in our belly to go up there and get a result.

“There are ALWAYS twists and turns. Always. And I think there are more to come.

“I know I am approaching this with positivity and we’ll have the team thinking the same way.

“We have been in this dogfight all season and we need that strong mentality back on Saturday. There are six points to play for and we want them all.”