Falkirk boost striking options amidst injury issues with ex-academy player

With Anton Dowds and Callumn Morrison out injured, plus Jaze Kabia carrying a knock, the Bairns attacking options have been limited over the past few weeks – add into that Jaime Wilson’s red card last weekend and it leaves Leigh Griffiths as the only fully fit striker.

The 18-year-old, who was last at Dundee United joins the Bairns until the end of season 2022/23.

He was part of the Falkirk Youth Academy before it was infamously wound-up in 2018 and has been training with the squad since leaving the Terrors.

New signing Finlay Malcolm (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

Head coach Martin Rennie said of the ex-Scotland youth cap signing: “I’m really glad that we’ve been able to sign Finlay. He grew up through the Falkirk youth system before it went away.

"He’s a very talented player with a lot of potential and he’s a local lad which is what our club was built on; young, local players who understood what it meant to play for the club, and we need to get back to that.