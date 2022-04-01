Falkirk boost striking options amidst injury issues with ex-academy player
Falkirk have moved to sign ex-academy player Finlay Malcolm, with the forward available for selection immediately.
With Anton Dowds and Callumn Morrison out injured, plus Jaze Kabia carrying a knock, the Bairns attacking options have been limited over the past few weeks – add into that Jaime Wilson’s red card last weekend and it leaves Leigh Griffiths as the only fully fit striker.
The 18-year-old, who was last at Dundee United joins the Bairns until the end of season 2022/23.
He was part of the Falkirk Youth Academy before it was infamously wound-up in 2018 and has been training with the squad since leaving the Terrors.
Head coach Martin Rennie said of the ex-Scotland youth cap signing: “I’m really glad that we’ve been able to sign Finlay. He grew up through the Falkirk youth system before it went away.
"He’s a very talented player with a lot of potential and he’s a local lad which is what our club was built on; young, local players who understood what it meant to play for the club, and we need to get back to that.
"Hopefully this is a sign for the fans and everyone involved with the club that it’s something we take very seriously and this signing gives us a chance to do that.”