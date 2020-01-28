Falkirk board praise from Bairns boss Lee Miller

They've been under fire plenty over the past two and a half years, but there's been gratitude and praise shown for Falkirk's directors from Bairns co-manager Lee Miller.

The fan favourite has been delighted with the transfer activity that's been facilitated from the four-man team on the top floor of The Falkirk Stadium.

The Bairns board. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Ben Hall, Rafa de Vita and Josh Todd all made full debuts on Saturday in the 6-0 win over Forfar as the Bairns cycled their squad selection ahead of this evening's William Hill Scottish Cup replay with Arbroath. Louis Longridge and Gary Miller also featured after signing extended deals with the club.

And Miller praised Kieran Koszary, Gary Deans, Lex Miller and Peter Duncan in the aftermath for helping build a squad of "quality and depth" that allowed the change in personnel.

He said: "We do have the advantage of the good squad in quality and depth.

“I need to mention the board as well in terms of making that happen. They’ve been great with us, in constant dialogue, and we’ve presented players to them, others we need to keep on board and they’ve been great and need to give them a right good mention because everything we have approached them with they have delivered.

Falkirk's directors at Peterhead earlier this month. Picture: Michael Gillen

"They’ve been first clas with us."

Falkirk's board comprises just four directors - chairman Gary Deans, commercial director Kieran Koszary, plus Peter Duncan and Lex Miller, who has a football remit within the structure.

Andy Thomson, Margaret Lang and Kevin Beattie were confirmed to have left the board at the AGM last month.

Lee Miller added: "“We’ve done a lot of business over the past few days and it’s been really positive. There might be one out one in before the window shuts but we’re just constantly talking to different people and the board as well and we’ll see what happens over the next few days.”