Falkirk beat rivals Stenhousemuir in SWF Championship South

The Bairns picked up the three points, and the local bragging rights on Sunday (Picture by Ian Sneddon)

Anna Goorevich opened the scoring for the away side in the first half only for one minute, before veteran striker Suzanne Wyatt levelled on 27 minutes.

Goorevich doubled her tally with a free kick just before the break to make it 2-1.

In the second half Clair Taylor scored for the Bairns rounding the goalkeeper on 56 minutes, and despite an excellent header from Wyatt on 70 minutes, the points went back to Falkirk.

Bairns head coach Craig Muir was ecstatic to have come out on top against an in-form Stenny side.

He said: “

Stenhousemuir head coach Allan Milne was disappointed with the result, but not his side’s performance.

"We played very well, we used the ball well but the goals we conceded poor goal,” he said.

"The three goals they scored were poor from our point of view.

"It’s time to refocus now because our recent return has been great.

"We’ll have a chat about the goals at training but it hard to be too critical.”

He added: “Falkirk didn’t have anywhere near as many chances as us, but we didn’t take all of ours and that was the difference.