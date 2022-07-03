Falkirk beat Dundee United in pre-season clash

Falkirk picked up an impressive 3-2 victory over Premiership outfit Dundee United on Saturday, as preparations continued for the competitive campaign kicking off next weekend.

By Ben Kearney
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:15 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 3:17 am

In a behind-closed-doors match at St Andrews, the Tangerines training base, an albeit much-changed top flight side were defeated.

The hosts, now managed by ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross, fielded an experienced line-up in the first half before switching to a much younger team after the break.

Aidan Nesbitt and Callumn Morrison grabbed goals, while an OG coming from a Jaime Wilson cross aided the Bairns on the day.

John McGlynn's Falkirk beat Dundee United 3-2 in a pre-season clash (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Mathew Cujdoe and Rory MacLeod scored for United.

Falkirk are set to play a Championship side in mid-week as a final warm-up before travelling to Cappielow on Saturday.

John McGlynn’s side kick off the season with a Premier Sports Cup Group D tie against Greenock Morton.

That one begins at 3pm and will mark the 60-year-old’s first competitive match at the helm.

