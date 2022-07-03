Falkirk beat Dundee United in pre-season clash

In a behind-closed-doors match at St Andrews, the Tangerines training base, an albeit much-changed top flight side were defeated.
The hosts, now managed by ex-Hibs boss Jack Ross, fielded an experienced line-up in the first half before switching to a much younger team after the break.
Aidan Nesbitt and Callumn Morrison grabbed goals, while an OG coming from a Jaime Wilson cross aided the Bairns on the day.
Mathew Cujdoe and Rory MacLeod scored for United.
Falkirk are set to play a Championship side in mid-week as a final warm-up before travelling to Cappielow on Saturday.
John McGlynn’s side kick off the season with a Premier Sports Cup Group D tie against Greenock Morton.
That one begins at 3pm and will mark the 60-year-old’s first competitive match at the helm.