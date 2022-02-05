Falkirk battle for a point against Queen's Park, but it could have been three

Jaze Kabia does well to hold onto possession in midfield (Pictures by Alan Murray)

After a poor opening period, which saw Connor Smith put the Spiders ahead with a curling effort, Anton Dowds equalised on 48 minutes with a well-placed effort.

The Bairns could have won it at the end in ding-dong battle that had both sides enjoy spells on top and numerous chances at goal.

Substitute Aidan Nesbitt was also sent off just before the final whistle in what turned out to be a feisty encounter in front of a non-limited crowd at the Falkirk Stadium for the first time under head coach Martin Rennie.

Charlie Telfer tries to steal the ball from Queen's defender Lee Kilday

Falkirk’s first decent chance came on the counter when Dowds flashed a driven ball across the box that was cleared off the line by Tommy Robson.

The Spiders early dominance paid off on 15 minutes when a lapse in concentration from the returning Paul Dixon was punished dearly.

Hearts loanee Smith cut inside the Bairns defence and finished into the far corner to give the away side a deserved lead.

Ex-Falkirk man Louis Longridge could have made it two with a powerful effort nearly catching out Robbie Mutch at his near post.

On 33 minutes the hosts nearly had an equaliser when a lofted cross from Craig McGuffie caused havoc in the box, the ball eventually skimmed the post after bouncing off a Queen’s Park man.

At the half hour mark Falkirk had started to come into the game but they were living dangerously at the back and were nearly caught out again, this time a last-ditch block stopped Smith from scoring at the near post.

McGuffie went close moments after with a volley from just outside the area that he agonisingly couldn’t keep down.

Dowds then broke free and showed great pace to win a loose ball but his lobbed effort off balance sailed over.

The Bairns were finally showing some attacking threat and Brad McKay’s looping header from a corner also went close.

Just before the break Livingston loanee Keaghan Jacobs then blasted an effort over after he rushed his effort.

Goalscorer Smith was played through just before the half time whistle had blown and could have doubled his sides lead but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Falkirk would finally find an equaliser three minutes into the second half.

Dowds was alert in the box to finish well after Dixon’s miss-hit his shot and it fell to the forward.

The Bairns had taken control of possession but the away side looked dangerous on the counter and Lee Kilday burst forward on 62 minutes and nearly caught out the backline in a match that ebbed and flowed.

Jaze Kabia was having a quieter game by his standards but his quick thinking to rob Kilday of the ball at the back nearly helped the Bairns go in front.

The eventual headed effort from a subsequent corner was well saved by Callum Ferrie.

After a long spell out injured the much-maligned Steven Hetherington came on for the Bairns for the final 20 minutes, looking to make a fresh start to a stuttering Falkirk career so far.

Aidan Nesbitt also came on and he looked to have put the Bairns ahead on 76 minutes when his lobbed effort in the box was expertly saved by Ferrie, who did well to put the dipping effort out for a corner.

At the other end Mutch made a decent stop down low to stop substitute Bob McHugh’s shot at goal. The ex-Bairn gave the Spiders something different up top.

Ronan Darcy’s thunderbolt moments later flew past the post in a ding-dong final quarter.

Mutch then made another top save, this time to deny Smith who should have scored after finding himself in the box unmarked on 82 minutes.

The Bairns were on top and had a late flurry of chances but just couldn’t find a winner in an action packed second half.