Falkirk attacker laughs off the wind-up merchants

Falkirk attacker Louis Longridge says he will laugh off the opposition players who try to foul him and get in his head.



Longridge was named the club's player of the month after putting in a number of impressive displays.

It's not just the fans' attention he has caught though, with his opponents hoping to put him off his game.

The 28-year-old was at the centre of a scuffle that broke out towards the end of the clash against Forfar, which saw him and Ross Meechan booked.

On the incident last week, he told the Falkirk Herald: "I felt I was getting pulled back by my top at my throat and then I had another player on top of me and I didn't feel I had any breathing space.

"It was handbags stuff, nothing major. We weren't wanting to give anything away in the game and get the three points. I think it got blown out of proportion.

"I know Ross, who was involved, and there were laughs and jokes after the game, but obviously at the time emotions are running high."

Longridge admits his style of play is going to draw attention but he insisted he has more than enough experience to cope with whatever they throw at him.

He said: "If I'm skipping by players and getting fouled, the referee is not going to give it all the time.

"Sometimes you can get a bit frustrated because you're looking for that bit of protection.

"I'm under no illusions, I'm expecting to get kicked maybe I could have dealt with it better last week but I'm not going to dwell on it.

"If you're doing well there's going to be players that try to stop you with whatever means they can.

"Whether that's to kick you or try to verbally get in your head and put you off your game.

"I've played long enough now to know to turn a blind eye to it and laugh it off.

"I just try to concentrate and deliver on the pitch."