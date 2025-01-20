Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith suffers heart attack after Scottish Cup tie

Paul Smith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

The 62-year-old took unwell after the Bairns’ Scottish Cup fourth-round exit against Raith Rovers on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

A club spokesperson confirmed: "The club can confirm that assistant manager, Paul Smith, was taken to hospital after becoming unwell following yesterday’s game. We can confirm he suffered a heart attack.

"He is recovering well and hopes to be home by the end of the week. The club wishes Paul all the very best with his recovery."

Smith, known as Smudger, has been in post at Falkirk alongside manager John McGlynn since May 2022, following on from both of them working together previously at Raith Rovers.

"Everyone at Raith Rovers wishes Paul a speedy and healthy recovery,” a Raith spokesperson added.

A former youth player at Dundee and Dundee United, he started out his senior career at Raith Rovers and enjoyed two spells at Stark’s Park while also turning out for Motherwell, Dunfermline Athletic (twice), Hearts, Ayr United and Berwick Rangers.

He went on after his playing career to manage the Northumberland club for seven years and was also Des McKeown's assistant manager at Stenhousemuir.