Falkirk are not in crisis. insists Michael Tidser

Michael Tidser has admitted performances and results have not been good enough but stressed that Falkirk are not in crisis.

After relegation last term and another rebuild in the summer, the Bairns have been made heavy favourites to return to the Scottish Championship at the first attempt.

But defeat to Raith Rovers last week in the Challenge Cup saw Ray McKinnon’s men go three games without a win and over four hours without scoring a goal.

Out of both Cups and fourth in the league is not the start Tidser (29) had in mind, but he says they have the players capable of getting themselves out of the rut.

Ahead of the Forfar Athletic clash on Saturday, he told the Falkirk Herald: “Listen, we’re not stupid, we know the standard individually and collectively has not been good enough.

“I’ve been in teams before where boys can down tools, it might look like we’re not trying, but I can guarantee you that every single person in that changing room is desperate to get up and running.

“For some reason it is not quite happening just now.

“We’re four games in, we could potentially be top of the league or second on Saturday if we get a good result, so it’s still early doors.

“If we are sitting here in January and February time saying the same things then we need to look at it.

"There’s no crisis here, the manager is getting his point across and there is enough quality in that dressing room to go on a good run.”

Tidser admitted he couldn’t put his finger on the reasons behind the poor performances but believes the scoring blanks against Clyde, Airdrieonians and Raith Rovers aren’t a cause for concern.

He said: “It’s a difficult league with good players. I think we’ve probably put pressure on ourselves because we expect to be flying high.

“But we’re only two or three games away from everyone saying we’re fine now. I can’t put my finger on it but it is not for a lack of trying.

“The lack of goals is not a concern because we have people who can score goals.

"We know there’s an expectation on us, we’ve got the biggest squad and probably the biggest budget.

“I think it just needs one game or one moment to change it to kick start our season.”