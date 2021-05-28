Falkirk appoint Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin as new manager

Paul Sheerin is the new Falkirk manager (Pic: Ian Sneddon)

Sheerin, 46, moves to the Bairns after six years in the Granite City as head coach of the Don’s development squad.

Prior to moving to Pittodrie, he spent four years as manager of Arbroath from 2010 to 2014 and guided the Red Lichties to the Third Division title in his first season at Gayfield.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sheerin said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking on this new role with Falkirk and can’t wait to get started. I’ve been impressed with the Board’s vision for the club and also the fantastic infrastructure at the Falkirk Stadium, both in terms of facilities and the expertise of the staff.”

“There’s great potential at this football club and we need to put the disappointment of the last few seasons behind us and look forward. The only way out of League One is a combination of hard-work and attacking football that I know I can deliver here.”

“Preparations for the coming season are well underway and I’ve been fortunate to have positive chats with the Sporting Director and the players we have lined-up for this season are of a quality that I believe can win us this league. However, you have to earn everything you get in football and from day one I will be demanding high standards in everything we do to get this football club back where we all want it to be.”

Chairman Gary Deans commented: “ “Naturally everyone at the Football Club is pleased that we’ve been able to name Paul Sheerin as our new Head Coach. We embarked upon a lengthy, but rigorous process taking soundings along the way and carrying our due diligence which has taken that bit longer to conclude. As supporters would rightly demand we considered a number of criteria for the role and scrutinised well over 100 candidates for the role. With the support of our Sporting Director Gary Holt, we have a Head Coach that we believe can deliver the success that Directors, staff and most importantly supporters deserve.